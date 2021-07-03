Dozens attend July Fourth parade in Argyle despite weather

ARGYLE — A little rain never hurt anyone, and on Saturday, it didn't hurt people who lined village sidewalks to enjoy an unofficial Fourth of July parade.
The town’s decision to cancel its annual Independence Day for the second straight year also did not stop a parade from taking place.
Dozens of vehicles, decorated in American flags and full of smiling passengers, gathered near Saunders' Transmission Service shortly before 10 a.m. They had been invited by Scott Lufkin, a local resident who organized the event after the official parade was canceled — out of patriotism and a yearning for normalcy, he said.
“I just think we should have a parade,” he said. “It’s not really very organized. I kind of just told people when to be here and they showed up.”
Lufkin, who also organizes the annul Pull for a Cure event, a tractor pull that has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research, put on a similar parade last year.
Robert Henke, the town’s supervisor, said this year’s Independence Day parade was canceled because organizers couldn’t find enough bands willing to participate.
He said the town is planning to host a parade and fireworks show on Sept. 18 to make up for all the canceled events over the past 16 months.
On Saturday, despite the informality of the event, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office led a proper procession of vehicles from around the county along the 2-mile route.
People of all ages scrambled to grab candy thrown from tractors, two-seaters and a handful of classic cars. A few volunteer ambulance services were also on hand, including those from Argyle, Fort Ann and Fort Edward.
Nate King and his son, Zak, brought out their collection of four fire trucks that the family began collecting in 1996. The trucks were driven by a crew of volunteers.
The Kings and their trucks have participated in around 25 parades since the pandemic hit – including birthday and holiday celebrations and graduations.
The smiles are worth the effort, Nate said.
For Zak, Saturday’s parade had a bit more meaning than a traditional Independence Day event.
“The parade’s definitely a sense of normalcy,” he said. “It’s definitely normal to celebrate this great day and freedom and the USA.”
Along the parade route, children rushed to collect whatever candy they could, with little care if it landed in a puddle.
“The best thing to do with all that wet candy is to put it all together and eat it,” said one man to a group of children.
“Absolutely!” shouted another.
For Heather McWhorter, the parade is an opportunity to reconnect with family, regardless of the weather.
This year’s festivities were more laid-back than years past, but McWhorter didn’t seem to mind.
“I think it was a great turnout,” she said. “It’s not as extensive as when the town does it, but it’s the town and people coming together to do it.”
