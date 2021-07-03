Dozens attend July Fourth parade in Argyle despite weather

ARGYLE — A little rain never hurt anyone, and on Saturday, it didn't hurt people who lined village sidewalks to enjoy an unofficial Fourth of July parade.

The town’s decision to cancel its annual Independence Day for the second straight year also did not stop a parade from taking place.

Dozens of vehicles, decorated in American flags and full of smiling passengers, gathered near Saunders' Transmission Service shortly before 10 a.m. They had been invited by Scott Lufkin, a local resident who organized the event after the official parade was canceled — out of patriotism and a yearning for normalcy, he said.

“I just think we should have a parade,” he said. “It’s not really very organized. I kind of just told people when to be here and they showed up.”

Lufkin, who also organizes the annul Pull for a Cure event, a tractor pull that has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research, put on a similar parade last year.

Robert Henke, the town’s supervisor, said this year’s Independence Day parade was canceled because organizers couldn’t find enough bands willing to participate.