SARATOGA SPRINGS — With a purse of $1.25 million up for grabs and the prestige of being known as the winner of the “Mid-Summer Derby,” a field of 12 3-year-olds is scheduled to go to the gate for the 150th running of the Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
There is no Triple Crown winner in the field this year. There is not even a winner of a Triple Crown race going to the gate for the oldest stakes for 3-year-olds in the United States. That won’t lessen the excitement on the track’s busiest day.
The race features several high-profile stakes winners and horses that made some noise in the Triple Crown races.
Leading that pack is 5-2 morning-line favorite Tacitus, who was third in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Belmont Stakes. He has added blinkers since finishing second in the Travers’ traditional prep, the Jim Dandy, on July 27.
Meanwhile, Tax, winner of the Jim Dandy, will try to become the first horse to sweep that traditional Travers' prep race and the Travers since Alpha did it in 2012.
Other horses sure to garner attention are multiple-graded stakes winners Code of Honor, Mucho Gusto and Owendale. Saratoga’s leading trainer, Chad Brown, will send out a pair of entrants in Highest Honors and Looking At Bikinis.
All horses will carry 126 pounds, a significant increase for some of the less-experienced horses in the field.
Five Grade I races and one Grade II are on the undercard. Three of them are “Win and You’re In” automatic qualifiers for Breeders’ Cup races on Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita.
Gates open at 7 a.m. and first post is at 11:35 a.m. The Travers is the 11th of 13 races, scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. post. The New York Racing Association advises fans to allow additional time for arrival due to enhanced security screening. There is no breakfast or tram tours on Travers Day, and a limit of one picnic table per person in the backyard.
The Travers will be aired on Fox, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.