KINGSBURY — Richard Doyle and Jane Havens, both Republicans, appear to have taken the two vacant Town Board seats, unofficial election tallies show.

Washington County Board of Elections results did not distinguish early voting results from election night results, but as of 10:30 p.m., the two appeared to have won against Democrat Jeffrey Zappieri.

The unofficial vote tally showed Doyle with 723 votes, Havens with 641 votes and Zappieri with 424 votes.

