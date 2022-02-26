Downtown revitalization efforts progressing

GLENS FALLS — Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio will contribute to the revitalization of South Street as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Bonacio agreed to purchase the incubator building at 36 Elm St. and the Hot Shots building at 45 South St. while committing to renovating the Sandy’s Clam Bar building, which city Economic Development Director Jeff Flagg said Bonacio purchased roughly three or four years ago.

Flagg said that as the city’s negotiations progressed with Bonacio, it was decided to break things down into two separate phases.

Phase 1 would include the redevelopment of the Hot Shots building and the incubator building that will be done alongside the city’s development of the Market Square Center.

Bonacio included the redevelopment of Sandy’s in the proposal for Phase 1.

“We’re not giving them any state grant money. They’re including that in the development project but there’s really no city resources being dedicated to that property,” Flagg said. “We are just trying to get the three existing buildings rehabilitated at the same time.”

Phase 2 could include the development of the South Street pavilion lot, which is owned by the city. Flagg said the city is hoping for a mixed-use building to be developed in that lot as a part of the next phase. He said it could potentially be two buildings.

“In theory you would have the front building be a mixed-use building, because you’re going to have some sort of retail on the first floor on South Street. Then you would have a residential building behind it,” he said. “That’s all part of Phase 2.”

Flagg noted that those buildings would be constructed in coordination with the development of a parking structure in the Elm Street lot.

If all goes according to plan, the city hopes to begin work on the Market Square Center and Phase 1 in the late spring or early summer, Flagg said.

The agreements with the city and Bonacio for both phases have not been finalized, and Flagg said there have been proposals sent back and forth between the two sides.

“Until something is signed, it’s not a done deal,” he said. “The idea is that we are going to redevelop these parcels as Phase 1 and then develop the pavilion lot parcels and build the parking garage as Phase 2.”

Flagg said there are some sticking points in the negotiations that both parties have to work through, but those negotiations are progressing. He said the city, Bonacio and Empire State Development are eager to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible.

Flagg said the city is starting to get into the swing of things now that it has been just under two months since the new administration has taken over.

There are four new members on the Common Council. The familiar faces on the council are Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, Jim Clark Jr., who made the switch from Fifth Ward councilman to councilman-at-large, and Mayor Bill Collins, formerly the councilman of the Second Ward.

“There’s a new administration, a new city council and they all need to be sort of brought up to speed,” Flagg said. “I believe everybody has an interest in expediting this to the extent possible.”

Along with the COVID-19 pandemic and new faces at City Hall, rising costs have played a role in the slower-than-expected progression of the project.

Flagg said he believes the city has been able to adjust well since the death of Ed Bartholomew, who headed up EDC Warren County and played a vital role in securing the initial funding for the DRI.

But costs continue to rise, and Flagg said there are major hurdles for the progression of all projects related to the DRI.

“The skyrocketing costs of materials and labor are a major hurdle, and that’s really what we need to sort of work through,” he said. “It has to work well both for the developer and the city, both of whom are dealing with the same cost constraints.”

Flagg described the task as a juggling act trying to balance cost considerations while making sure that whatever ends up being negotiated with developers is fair to both sides.

One of the projects that has been impacted by cost is the Market Square Center.

The final design plan hasn’t been completed to this point, but Flagg said the city expects to have revised designs for the building in the next couple of weeks from Envision Architects, the firm doing the project. He said the revised plans would include considerations for the cost constraints.

Those plans would still provide the capacity and flexibility that the city feels is needed to make the structure a proper asset, according to Flagg.

“We’re now looking to sort of combine some of that space there with perhaps the first floor of the incubator to make it sort of a larger seamless space that sort of includes enclosed space,” he said.

The goal is to make the Market Square Center as versatile a facility as possible for the city given the price tag. Flagg said that when you are looking to spend $7 million on a facility, you want to make sure that it is able to be used for as many things as possible as often as possible.

The Farmers Market would be a key user of the space, but it also has to be available for other kinds of events, such as entertainment or an event like the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt, Flagg said.

Flagg noted that Empire State Development awarded certain grants for the DRI that are to be used for specific things, such as a parking structure or the Market Square Center.

The city is not able to just take money allocated specifically for the parking structure and use it for something like the Market Square Center. But Flagg said it is possible to have a transition of funds approved by Empire State Development.

“The city can’t unilaterally decide we’re going to use money for this and then change our mind and use it for that. Having said that, Empire State Development has been very helpful allowing us to shift monies to different priorities for the various projects,” he said. “We are able to do it, but only when we have approval from the state.”

Flagg said the amount of money going into the DRI is a fixed amount. It isn’t going to increase.

“The $10 million DRI has not ballooned to $25 million. We have to make some decisions. In some cases what we are really trying to do is see if maybe by pushing some things back we might be able to find some supplementary funding sources that will help to offset some of the increased costs,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.