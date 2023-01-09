Downtown parking rules being enforced in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — As the new year was rung in, Glens Falls Police Department began writing parking tickets for vehicles parked for more than two hours on Glen, Ridge, Warren and South streets.

Within the first six days of the year, 82 parking tickets had been written in the city, according to Mayor Bill Collins. The fees are being collected for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

There is one full-time officer dedicated to the monitoring of the two-hour parking limit in the downtown business district, Collins said.

"Believe it or not, they issued approximately 900 warnings to those violating the parking code the last three months of the year," he said.

Collins said vehicles are not towed or booted if they are ticketed. The enforcement of two-hour parking will remain centralized in the downtown business district.

"It’s not that we’re ignoring any parking issues in the rest of the city, but our police department must pay attention to more than parking issues," Collins said. "That said, when complaints come in or if there’s a blatant violation of the law, the police department is responding to parking issues outside the downtown business district."

When asked if the city's budget took a hit from tickets not being distributed in 2020 though 2022, Collins said there is still more research to be done to find out.

“We haven’t examined that yet,” he said.

A total of 439 parking tickets were issued by officers in 2019, the last full year that parking rules were enforced downtown. The fines and fees collected from parking tickets goes to the city's general fund "to be used with various expenditures the city has," Collins said.

"We hope everyone will be ‘back in the groove’ soon based on compliance and cooperation,” he said.

City parking fees Parking ticket fees for the City of Glens Falls: Overnight parking (anytime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.) is $10

Overtime parking (over the 2- or 3-hour limit) is $30

Parking in front of a fire hydrant or in a crosswalk is $15

Non-charging electric vehicle is $30 (that is parked at a charging station)

Parking illegally in a handicap zone is $80