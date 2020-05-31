Downtown Glens Falls closed off after protests (updated)

GLENS FALLS — Downtown Glens Falls has been closed off by police after a day of protests at Centennial Circle.
A handful of protesters held up signs on the curbs around the circle throughout Sunday afternoon advocating equality and supporting George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last week. Crowds grew at night and some counter protesters arrived. There was shouting between the two groups.
Police shut off all entrances to the circle as well as Ridge Street and Glen Street leading into downtown late at night. Several police cruisers were parked at the center of the circle.
There were 14 protesters at 4:30 p.m. holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Say Their Names” and “I Can’t Breathe.” The last sign was in reference to the death of Floyd, which has spurred protests around the country.
Crowds grew as night fell and counter protesters arrived, with several dozen people on the Burger King corner of the circle. There was a large police presence on the scene.
Earlier in the day, Anthony Grace of Queensbury said he showed up at the circle around noon and had been there all afternoon. He said it was not an organized protest by any group, but rather people had come and gone throughout the day.
“It’s about George Floyd ... Black Lives Matter,” he said. “Everyone’s got the same vibe here.”
Protesters held signs while standing near the curbs that surround Centennial Circle. Many cars honked as they drove by.
“It seems like we have quite a bit of support by the people driving by, which is a good thing,” said Patrick Malone of Glens Falls, who heard about the protest and came down with his wife and her sister.
Malone said he was concerned about oppression of minorities in the United States. He said the protest was about equality.
“I think this is what’s right to do for our community,” he said. “And I’m not here to protest against police, because I know a lot of people in the Glens Falls police department and they’re great people. This isn’t just about the death of George Floyd, this is about years and years of systematic oppression and racism that’s still rampant. The fact that we still have to do this in 2020 is mind-boggling.”
Riley Brennan of Queensbury said she saw a couple of women at the circle on Saturday and decided to make signs and come on Sunday. She said she was advocating racial justice and accountability.
Another protest with a small group of women was held in downtown Cambridge on Sunday. Photographer Bruce Squiers said the women spontaneously got together to stand at the intersection of Park and Main streets. There was also a protest in Saratoga Springs.
This story will be updated later as the night goes on.
