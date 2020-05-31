Downtown Glens Falls closed off after protests (updated)

Protesters held signs while standing near the curbs that surround Centennial Circle. Many cars honked as they drove by.

“It seems like we have quite a bit of support by the people driving by, which is a good thing,” said Patrick Malone of Glens Falls, who heard about the protest and came down with his wife and her sister.

Malone said he was concerned about oppression of minorities in the United States. He said the protest was about equality.

“I think this is what’s right to do for our community,” he said. “And I’m not here to protest against police, because I know a lot of people in the Glens Falls police department and they’re great people. This isn’t just about the death of George Floyd, this is about years and years of systematic oppression and racism that’s still rampant. The fact that we still have to do this in 2020 is mind-boggling.”

Riley Brennan of Queensbury said she saw a couple of women at the circle on Saturday and decided to make signs and come on Sunday. She said she was advocating racial justice and accountability.