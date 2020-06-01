Downtown Glens Falls closed off after protests (now reopen to traffic)

Anthony Grace of Queensbury said he showed up at the circle around noon and had been there all afternoon. He said it was not an organized protest by any group, but rather people had come and gone throughout the day.

“It’s about George Floyd ... Black Lives Matter,” he said. “Everyone’s got the same vibe here.”

Protesters held signs while standing near the curbs that surround Centennial Circle. Some cars honked as they drove by.

“It seems like we have quite a bit of support by the people driving by, which is a good thing,” said Patrick Malone of Glens Falls, who heard about the protest and came down with his wife and her sister.

Malone said he was concerned about oppression of minorities in the United States. He said the protest was about equality.

“I think this is what’s right to do for our community,” he said. “And I’m not here to protest against police, because I know a lot of people in the Glens Falls police department and they’re great people. This isn’t just about the death of George Floyd, this is about years and years of systematic oppression and racism that’s still rampant. The fact that we still have to do this in 2020 is mind-boggling.”