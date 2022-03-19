Downtown businesses booming thanks to tournament

GLENS FALLS — Mike Conroy made the five-hour drive on Friday to support his son and the Allegany-Limestone Gators on Saturday. He stayed in the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Queensbury.

He said that he immediately asked the hotel staff for a pub recommendation, and found himself at the Downtown City Tavern.

“We were there. I just had lunch at Chipotle. We’re definitely going to different establishments,” he said.

Glens Falls welcomed the State Boys Basketball Tournament back for the first time in six years on Friday.

Greg Zampier, of East Greenbush, and Dan Thompson, of Saratoga Springs, were at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday afternoon to support their alma mater New Hartford.

Zampier said that he hadn’t been back to the area since his son played in the tournament roughly 20 years ago. He noted that the city has been built up since then.

“I think Glens Falls is making a comeback over the last several years. It’s improved a lot,” he said.

Ashley Kopf, owner of Abby’s Cookie Jar located just across the street from the arena, said that the streets have been busy and parking spots have been hard to come by since the start of the tournament on Friday morning.

Her dessert boutique saw a number of tournament officials and families stop in for some treats while taking a break from the action.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s cool that they’re here. It’s definitely brought a lot; even if people aren’t going to the games, their heads are turning,” she said. “They see excitement and they want to be a part of it.”

One downside for Kopf was that she wasn’t able to find a parking spot on her way in to work. But she said that it made sense when she remembered that the tournament was taking place.

“You definitely would expect more people to come out for something like that,” she said.

While they were watching New Hartford punch their ticket to the Class A final on Sunday, Thompson remarked to Zampier how much he enjoyed visiting the city.

Thompson said that the tournament appeared to have brought a lot of people in, and noted that it could be beneficial for the local businesses.

“It can’t hurt the community that’s for sure. (Cool Insuring Arena) is a great arena. It’s a little far probably for some people in Long Island to come all the way up,” he said. “That’s probably the only negative thing I’d say about it.”

Conroy said that he was enjoying his time in the area.

Prior to the Allegany-Limestone opening tip, he said that a win for his son’s team would be a good thing for business.

“If they win tonight then it’s better for the economy here because we all would have to stay tonight,” he said. “I’ll go back down to the Downtown City Tavern.”

Robin Barkenhagen was treated to a packed house in the 42 Degrees Tavern for his weekly open mic night on Friday. He said that his store and the tavern have seen a lot of foot traffic since the start of the tournament.

“Not only was it busy here, downstairs and upstairs, but you look out the window and you see people in the street and you don’t normally see that,” he said.

Barkenhagen, owner of 42 Degrees and president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, said that bringing the tournament back to the city is a huge win for the local economy.

Due to the fact that there are more teams from further away, more people will be inclined to stay at local hotels. He said that the city’s economy does well when the Girls State Volleyball Tournament comes around, but that this tournament brings in more folks from out of the area.

“These people are coming in, they’re staying, they’re eating here,” Barkenhagen said. “We need to keep this tournament here — this is one of the best ones we have.”

