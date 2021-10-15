Downtown artists

Artists have been busy in recent days putting color and expression on drab-looking electrical boxes near sidewalks in Glens Falls. The public art displays are one component of the Arts District of Glens Falls, which connects the city’s 10 arts destinations and 14 arts organizations and extends from the Chapman Museum on Glen Street to the Hyde Collection on Warren Street. Those 14 arts organizations, along with city officials, are working to create an arts trail as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.