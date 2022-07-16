 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downed power lines cause two-car accident, road closure

FORT ANN — A Walker's Farm, Home and Tack truck took down power lines on Route 149 in Fort Ann, resulting in a two-car motor vehicle accident that caused the road to close on Friday night. 

The accident occurred at 8:28 p.m. Police said the two vehicles struck the power lines that were down, which caused a small brush fire on the scene. The Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company was able to put out the fire. 

Both vehicles had heavy front end damage, but no injuries were reported.

Police said the road remained closed until representatives from National Grid were able to clear the power lines from the scene.

The road remained closed from 9:05 p.m. until shortly before midnight. 

