Down and up: Apartment buildings leveled while another blooms

GLENS FALLS — Construction crews this week began demolishing the Glens Falls Housing Authority’s LaRose Gardens complex, officially kicking off a multi-year public-private partnership aimed at restoring the public housing authority’s various properties.

The $30 million partnership will see the Housing Authority’s three senior high-rises — which include Stichman Towers and Cronin High Rise in Glens Falls and Earl Towers in Hudson Falls — undergo a complete renovation over the next two years for the first time since the 1960s.

Residents will be temporarily relocated to another floor while construction crews work to rehab their apartment.

LaRose Gardens, which provides housing for low-income families, was in such dire shape that the 50-unit apartment complex needed to be torn down completely before being rebuilt.

Work to build a new complex is expected to be complete by the spring of 2022.

The complex was mostly empty, but residents who did live there were given housing vouchers until work can be completed.

Meanwhile, across town, residents began moving into Broad Street Commons last month.