Double pandemic survivor turns 101

Veronica Cucinello celebrated her 101st birthday in a nursing home Tuesday, with no friends or family allowed to visit.
But she was by no means alone.
Workers at Fort Hudson dressed up as Dalmatians — for the "101 Dalmatians" story, picked because of her age. They dressed her in Cruella de Vil’s dalmation-spotted fur, with a cigarette (all fake, of course), and opened her presents with her as her family watched from Zoom.
One worker knelt in front of her for the entire party, holding up a tablet so that she could see her family.
It has been a record-breaking year for Cucinello.
She caught coronavirus in May, along with nearly everyone else on her dementia ward at Fort Hudson. Eleven residents died, but her case was relatively mild, she said.
She also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, which ended when she was a baby.
She didn’t take much stock in living through two pandemics. She can’t remember the first one, and the second didn’t seem too bad.
“It made me feel kind of funny. Weak, in a kind of way,” she said in a Zoom interview on her birthday.
She’s fine now, and she was thrilled to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on a screen. As she opened presents and cards from the youngest, who call her GG (for great-grandmother), she expressed delight and thanked them. After nine months of Zoom, she said she was used to talking to people on screens.
But she misses the outdoors. She spent most of her childhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the 10th of 11 children born to Lithuanian immigrants.
The Great Depression brought crisis to the family.
Her mother died when she was young and then her father, who was a miner, died at age 60. Cucinello was 14 years old.
She and her younger sister were sent to a girls home for orphans in New York City.
However, their aunt tracked them down and brought them home to live with her in Dresden.
Cucinello loved Dresden.
“I liked to go up in the mountains,” she said, adding that of all the places she’s lived in her life, she liked Dresden the best.
“Because it feels like home,” she said.
As an adult, she moved to Brooklyn for work, met her husband Peter at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, got married and raised two children, Ann Marie and Robert.
Brooklyn was a “nice” place to live, she said, although not as good as Dresden.
She made sure the children had a dog, remembering fondly her dog Buffy whom she loved as a child. Dogs are important for children, she said.
“I was always playing with my dog. Buffy was always running out of the yard,” she said with a smile.
Her kids had the same bond with their dogs.
“Wherever they went, their dog went,” she said.
After her children grew up and her husband passed away, she moved back to the North Country, settling in Whitehall to be near her sister and her sister’s family.
Now she lives at Fort Hudson in Fort Edward, which she said she also enjoys. She sings songs and dances.
She has not had a life of perfect health. In addition to getting coronavirus, she smoked for years. So how did she live so long?
“I don’t know,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Or maybe I can’t remember.”
