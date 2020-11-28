Double pandemic survivor turns 101

Veronica Cucinello celebrated her 101st birthday in a nursing home Tuesday, with no friends or family allowed to visit.

But she was by no means alone.

Workers at Fort Hudson dressed up as Dalmatians — for the "101 Dalmatians" story, picked because of her age. They dressed her in Cruella de Vil’s dalmation-spotted fur, with a cigarette (all fake, of course), and opened her presents with her as her family watched from Zoom.

One worker knelt in front of her for the entire party, holding up a tablet so that she could see her family.

It has been a record-breaking year for Cucinello.

She caught coronavirus in May, along with nearly everyone else on her dementia ward at Fort Hudson. Eleven residents died, but her case was relatively mild, she said.

She also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, which ended when she was a baby.

She didn’t take much stock in living through two pandemics. She can’t remember the first one, and the second didn’t seem too bad.

“It made me feel kind of funny. Weak, in a kind of way,” she said in a Zoom interview on her birthday.