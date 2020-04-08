Double H Ranch suspending summer residential camp

Double H Ranch has decided to suspend its traditional summer residential camp in Lake Luzerne because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our Medical Advisory Board and Crisis Response Team carefully considered all available information on how it is spread in order to understand whether we could continue to hold our traditional residential summer camp while keeping both our campers, staff and volunteers safe," wrote Max Yurenda, the CEO and executive director, in a release.
Yurenda said Double H Ranch, which provides specialized programs and year-round support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses, will offer virtual and alternative programming instead.
