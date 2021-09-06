Double H Ranch announces new officers, board member

LAKE LUZERNE — A new slate of officers has been elected to the Double H Ranch board of directors following an August annual meeting.

The new appointments are Charlie Crew, chairman; Lisa Moser and Kevin Johnson, co-vice chairs; Charlene Wood, secretary; and Michael Zovistoski, treasurer.

“Our future is in good hands with these dedicated and passionate leaders who understand and value the importance of our mission,” Double H Ranch CEO Max Yurenda said in a news release.

Crew, a resident of Lake George, is a graduate of Villanova University. His 30-year career at the General Electric Plastics Division focused on executive management, sales and marketing. Most recently he is the retired president/CEO of SABIC Innovative Plastics and executive vice president of SABIC Company.

His interests include skiing, golf, biking, and global travel.

He is currently on the board of directors of the Lake George Association, Unistress Corp. and a number of private equity portfolio companies. He also serves on the Center for Global Leadership at Villanova University and is a former adviser to Autism Speaks.