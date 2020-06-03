DOT: Lane closures to begin along Route 9N this month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A number of lane closures are expected along Route 9N between Lake George and Bolton this month as the state's Department of Transportation prepares to resurface the 9-mile stretch of roadway later this summer.

Segments of Route 9N will be subject to lane shifts and alternating single lanes controlled by flaggers as crews work to repair the road between the north end of Canada Street in Lake George and Sacrament Lane in Bolton, according to a press release from DOT.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when in the area.

Work is being done to prepare the 9-mile stretch of roadway for resurfacing later this summer, according to DOT.

In addition to repaving, crews will also be repairing sidewalks and guardrails, and improving drainage along the corridor.

Construction will take place during day light hours Monday through Saturday, weather permitting.

Work is expected to conclude around the Labor Day holiday in September, according to the release.

Drivers can call 511 or visit www.511NY.org for up-to-date travel information.

