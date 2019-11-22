{{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Transportation will perform paving work Saturday morning between exits 14 and 16 in the northbound lanes of the Northway.

The work will cause lane closures between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will move northbound along with the work crews.

Motorists should also watch for rolling right lane closures on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Northway in Saratoga County between the Twin Bridges and the Hudson River to allow DOT to repair a guiderail.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the work crews and this mobile operation with rolling lane closures, and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

The work schedule is weather dependent.

