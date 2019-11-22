The state Department of Transportation will perform paving work Saturday morning between exits 14 and 16 in the northbound lanes of the Northway.
The work will cause lane closures between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will move northbound along with the work crews.
Motorists should also watch for rolling right lane closures on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Northway in Saratoga County between the Twin Bridges and the Hudson River to allow DOT to repair a guiderail.
You have free articles remaining.
Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the work crews and this mobile operation with rolling lane closures, and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
The work schedule is weather dependent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.