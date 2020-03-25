DOT agrees to modify Battenkill Bridge replacement project

GREENWICH — The state has agreed to modify its plans to replace the Battenkill Bridge over Route 29 in response to concerns from emergency personnel.

Traffic will be limited to a single alternating lane during the construction, which is scheduled to end in December.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said in a news release that in response to concerns from local officials, emergency medical service professionals and constituents about public safety, the Middle Falls Fire Department and the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad will be provided the capability to switch the alternating one-way signal system to all red status, enabling their vehicles to exit the firehouse and cross the bridge unimpeded.

“I want to thank DOT for being responsive to the needs and concerns of our communities,” Woerner said in a news release.

The bridge has been listed as “deficient” in DOT inspections.

