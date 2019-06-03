MOREAU — A former Democrat is running on the Republican line, and now a Republican is on the Democratic line.
The Town Board race this fall will feature three candidates for two board seats and a public fight, complete with insults and accusations, over whether the third candidate should be on the ballot at all.
His name is John Donohue. He asked to be considered for the Republican line this year, but the Republicans instead chose incumbents Alan Van Tassel and Gina LeClair. Leclair had until recently been a Democrat.
Donohue objected to the choice of LeClair and filed petitions to run a primary. Republicans then filed a complaint against him, accusing him of committing “pervasive fraud” on the petitions.
In a closed-door court conference, Donohue agreed to drop out of the primary in exchange for the fraud accusation being dropped. He said later he couldn’t afford a lawyer to fight the accusation.
But now he’s back — on the Democratic line. He was endorsed at last week’s caucus.
Donohue said the Democrats reached out to him. The Democrats said, initially, that they had "multiple" people interested in running for office. But in the end, for the two Town Board seats, they endorsed only him.
He is still a Republican, he said. But he’s not on the friendliest of terms with his party right now.
“What bothers me is I got burned by my own party,” he said. “I was kind of disheartened.”
So he filed petitions for an independent party, named Just Vote JD. No objections were made by Friday’s deadline and the Board of Elections confirmed Monday that Donohue will be on that line on the November ballot.
As he was filing that petition, the Democrats asked if he wanted to be endorsed by them, and he agreed.
“I said, ‘Why not?’” he said. “It’s to give the people of the town of Moreau a choice.”
Donohue, 66, retired from a career at the U.S. Post Office. He was forbidden from running for office while holding a federal job, under the Hatch Act, and is now eager to get back into politics.
“I want the opportunity to give back to the community,” he said.
Republicans see it a bit differently.
Van Tassel said Donohue committed a serious crime when he collected signatures for the primary. It was so serious, Van Tassel said, that he felt compelled to take the primary petitions to court.
He heard that some people had their names signed without their permission. A private detective was hired and began asking people if they had actually signed. Members of the party also began comparing the petition signatures to those on voter registration cards, and found that some signatures did not match. Board of Elections commissioners said, however, that signatures change and they don’t usually use the card to prove identity.
As the investigation ramped up and an official complaint was filed at the Saratoga County Board of Elections, Donohue was told he could be charged with 285 counts of fraud, one for each signature on his petitions.
He dropped out, saying he could not afford a lawyer and that the court process would “embarrass” his friends and family.
Donohue acknowledged one fraudulent signature — a wife who had signed for herself and her husband. He said it was not intentional fraud, but that an inexperienced signature-collector allowed it.
