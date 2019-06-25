{{featured_button_text}}
Local News tile

SALEM — Town officials are seeking donations from the public to help cover the cost of mowing and weeding at the Old Salem Burying Ground on Archibald Street off Route 22. 

Donations may be sent to: Salem Town Board, P.O. Box 275, Salem, NY 12865, or dropped by the town office at 214 Main St. Checks should be made payable to Town of Salem. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments