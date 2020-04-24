Domestic violence prevention group offers texting, chatting

Warren County has not seen an increase in calls about domestic violence, and its mental health calls have plateaued after increasing 10% for each of the past two years.

That’s worrying local officials, who think people might not be reaching out.

“We know greater domestic violence may be happening,” Noordsy said. “We know not everybody may be able to call because of increased surveillance by the abuser.”

Working from home, or waiting for a job site to reopen, does not turn people into abusers. But for those who are already being treated badly, staying home all the time creates far more opportunity for mistreatment.

“Everyone knows that this period of time can cause increased pressure and danger for victims for domestic violence,” Noordsy said. “Normally, going to work is a time not to be around the abuser.”

She added that many victims think they haven’t been hurt badly enough to meet the definition of domestic violence.