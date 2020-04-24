Domestic violence prevention group offers texting, chatting

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is taking texts now.
In an effort to help people who can’t get away from their abuser to make a phone call, the hotline is now running a 24-hour chat line and a text hotline.
To text, send LOVEIS to 22522.
“So if somebody felt they couldn’t call because they are in the same household as someone, that is a way to reach out,” said Jeanne Noordsy, coordinator of the Domestic Violence Community Coordination Council, part of the Domestic Violence Project of Warren & Washington Counties.
The national hotline also runs a chat program. That uses an internal messaging system so that it remains confidential. It doesn’t use iChat, Google’s Gchat, Instant Messenger and the other commonly known chat messengers.
It can be used by phone or computer, without downloading anything. Users go to https://www.thehotline.org/help/ and click on the “chat” button.
The chat line and texts are answered by the same advocates that answer the phone.
Locally, the Domestic Violence Project is trying to spread awareness of the hotline.
“We’re trying to get information and hope to people who might be feeling trapped,” Noordsy said.
Warren County has not seen an increase in calls about domestic violence, and its mental health calls have plateaued after increasing 10% for each of the past two years.
That’s worrying local officials, who think people might not be reaching out.
“We know greater domestic violence may be happening,” Noordsy said. “We know not everybody may be able to call because of increased surveillance by the abuser.”
Working from home, or waiting for a job site to reopen, does not turn people into abusers. But for those who are already being treated badly, staying home all the time creates far more opportunity for mistreatment.
“Everyone knows that this period of time can cause increased pressure and danger for victims for domestic violence,” Noordsy said. “Normally, going to work is a time not to be around the abuser.”
She added that many victims think they haven’t been hurt badly enough to meet the definition of domestic violence.
So the Domestic Violence Project of Warren & Washington Counties put together a series of examples, including threats, intimidation and name-calling. They ask if the victim has to be overly cautious to keep the person from becoming angry, or if the victim is being forced to do sexual things they don’t want to do. They also consider whether the person is not being allowed access to money, is being physically hurt in any way, or has been told they can’t flee with their children or pets.
“Domestic violence is any of these things and more. It's not only physical abuse,” Noordsy said.
Those who can call can dial the local 24-hour hotline at 518-793-9496.
