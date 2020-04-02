Domestic violence calls up in Washington County

Deputies are forced to explain that, right now, everyone must co-exist.

“It does seem like there’s been an uptick in calls related to disturbances,” Murphy said. “People are home, more aware” of noise.

But the calls that cross the line to domestic violence are probably not from loving couples who are just having a hard time living in each other’s pockets 24 hours a day, Fronk said.

“Abuse doesn’t come out of nowhere,” she said. “Stress can exacerbate it — it can go from verbal abuse to physical abuse.”

Wellspring, like most businesses, has changed its practices to minimize face-to-face contact. But counselors are still helping people relocate if they need shelter and they are finding new ways to communicate with victims. The food bank is still open.

Many victims would call while on a shopping trip or a break at work, when their abuser couldn’t hear them. Now they are stuck at home. So Wellspring is running a text chat program, where victims can write for immediate support and help.

The chat hotline is also running sometimes in the evening, on the theory that victims may find it easier to write after putting their children to bed, Fronk said.

The chat hotline can be accessed from Wellspring’s website, at https://www.wellspringcares.org/.

