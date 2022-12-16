Domestic terrorism prevention plan OK'd, with 1 no vote

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a domestic terrorism prevention plan at its regular monthly meeting Friday with one dissenting vote.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff repeated his opposition to the plan, which he had made known at previous board meetings.

“The title tells you all you need to know,” Haff said. “This is aimed at political enemies of the government. It could be me, for all I know.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul required each county to draft a domestic terrorism prevention plan earlier this year and provided state funds to do so.

Washington County’s plan was prepared by Contingency Management Consulting Group. The plan identifies county agencies that might become aware of domestic threats and provides a framework for them to communicate and address threats.

In other matters:

The county has received the second of two installments of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, in the amount of $5.9 million. The money is earmarked for a capital project.

The county has received $252,769 as its share of settlements in several opioid class action lawsuits and will place those funds in a reserve, as recommended by the board’s Finance Committee. About half the money is restricted and half is not. The restricted funds can only be used for prevention and treatment of opioid abuse, said County Attorney Roger Wickes. The state will issue guidelines soon on how the money can be spent, he said.

Greenwood Industries, of Worcester, Massachusetts, won the contract to replace the county law center’s roof with a low bid of $1.6 million. That’s under the budgeted amount of $2 million.

The board approved a $2.5 million interfund loan from the fund balance of the county’s general fund to the county road fund to cover expenses through the end of the year. Federal Marchiselli highway funds have not yet arrived, causing the deficit. The Department of Public Works will repay the general fund when the money comes in, but the county will lose interest in the meantime.

The board approved another $335,363 for the Shushan bridge replacement project due to higher construction inspection costs. Construction on the project began earlier this year and is almost done.

The county will purchase 0.58 acres next to the existing county highway garage on Route 40 in Easton so that a planned new garage can be “located in the most efficient manner.” The landowner agreed to sell for $60,000 and the county’s paying the closing costs.

Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy gave his last regular monthly COVID update. The county had 52 active COVID cases, five residents hospitalized with COVID, and two deaths related to the disease last week, Hardy said. The county continues to offer vaccination clinics and free at-home test kits. Although COVID numbers are low, influenza cases are increasing and the flu is spreading in schools, he said.

Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson thanked the emergency personnel who handled a propane tank truck accident in his town on Dec. 14. Responders included law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire departments and other public safety workers from four counties. “We saw every aspect of emergency response that day,” Wilson said.

The board will hold its 2023 organizational meeting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3. Its next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20.