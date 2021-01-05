Dome owner believes structure will be declared a total loss

QUEENSBURY — The owner of The Dome believes the structure will be declared a total loss this week, because the damage from December’s snowstorm was too extensive.
Doug Miller, owner of the air-supported structure known formally as the Adirondack Sports Complex, said he is still working with his insurance company and three different manufacturers to decide on the next steps. The structure has extensive tears, particularly on the north side, from the storm that dumped 33 inches of snow on the region.
“They have initially declared it a total loss. They’re still doing some investigation on it and having others look at it,” he said.
Miller and two other employees were working on a controlled deflating the morning of Dec. 17, after it became apparent the region was going to get more snow than forecast. Just after noon, they were moving equipment toward the part of The Dome that connects to the support building, where there is more protection, when the structure began to collapse.
No one was injured, but the collapse tore holes in the structure, including a section where part of a batting cage ripped through.
Miller said it was not so much the amount of snow but that it fell in such a short time that doomed the dome. Over a period of two to three days, snow would slide off. Instead, it piled up.
About a dozen volunteers helped to shovel snow off the flattened structure on Dec. 19.
Miller said he will have some out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance, including a $100,000 deductible.
He hopes to have it back up and running by March 1.
“We may still have to deal with some of the air handling equipment and HVAC stuff,” he said.
If it's ready to go by the beginning of March, it could be used for the “Fall 2” school sports season — if that ends up happening in light of rising COVID-19 cases, Miller said.
In September, the Section II Executive Committee moved the high-risk sports of football and volleyball to March and April.
