Dome owner believes structure will be declared a total loss

QUEENSBURY — The owner of The Dome believes the structure will be declared a total loss this week, because the damage from December’s snowstorm was too extensive.

Doug Miller, owner of the air-supported structure known formally as the Adirondack Sports Complex, said he is still working with his insurance company and three different manufacturers to decide on the next steps. The structure has extensive tears, particularly on the north side, from the storm that dumped 33 inches of snow on the region.

“They have initially declared it a total loss. They’re still doing some investigation on it and having others look at it,” he said.

Miller and two other employees were working on a controlled deflating the morning of Dec. 17, after it became apparent the region was going to get more snow than forecast. Just after noon, they were moving equipment toward the part of The Dome that connects to the support building, where there is more protection, when the structure began to collapse.

No one was injured, but the collapse tore holes in the structure, including a section where part of a batting cage ripped through.