Dollar General plans stir debate in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board voted Wednesday to table a resolution that would impose a one-year moratorium on development and demolition in the town’s historic district.
Town Board member Richard Larkin, who introduced the resolution at the board’s August meeting, said the resolution could be limited to the Main Street corridor if the board wishes.
“There’s a lot of misinformation” about the resolution, Larkin said, referring to a petition submitted by “We the People of Warrensburg.”
“I’m disappointed that a petition has been circulated that does not have true information,” he said.
Larkin proposed the resolution the day before the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals approved a setback variance for a proposed Dollar General store at 3760 Main St. in the historic district between Holy Cross Episcopal Church and the Warrensburgh Oddfellows Hall.
Dollar General’s attempts to build a store downtown have faced considerable local opposition. The would-be developer claims the house on the property is beyond salvage, but real estate listings say it recently had some renovations.
During Wednesday’s public comment section, resident Joyce Reed said Larkin’s resolution would discriminate against the 226 property owners in the district by raising their taxes and taking away their property rights. She said the town was opposed to the creation of the historic district.
Teresa Whalen, director of Warrensburg Beautification Inc., replied that the town celebrated when the district was made official in 2001.
“It’s something to be proud of,” Whalen said.
Protection of buildings in a historic district has to be done by local laws, Whalen said, and Warrensburg hasn’t done that. “This is a first attempt to address it,” she said.
Town Board member Brian Rounds called the site “a horrible location” for a Dollar General. If the house had to be demolished, he said he would support the town purchasing the land and creating public parking.
“I’m dead set against Dollar General there,” he said.
The motion to pause the moratorium resolution passed unanimously.
In other business:
- The board and residents agreed that it’s time to update the town’s zoning codes. Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the codes were “widely accepted” when they were adopted in 2012, but “now the plan doesn’t seem to be fitting in with the direction we want to go in.” Town Historian Sandi Parisi said the town’s economic development committee has a questionnaire about what residents like about the town, what they need and what they’d like to see. It’s available at the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce website, warrensburgchamber.com. Returns should be available by November, she said, when Geraghty wants to hold an introductory meeting on the update process. “Give the board your thoughts,” Geraghty said.
- The board rejected a bid, submitted last month, from Denali Water Solutions to dredge the wastewater treatment plant’s lagoons. The bid of $677,500 was “way too high,” Geraghty said.
- The town will proceed to the second phase of locating a new water well in the Golf Course Road area, Geraghty said, and talk to landowners there. All the town’s wells are now on the east side of town. Geraghty said he wants a well on the west side in case there’s ever a problem with the main.
- The town will receive an extra $1,647 from American Recovery Act funding, bringing its total to $466,127. Geraghty said he’d like to spend it on water and sewer infrastructure, although Rounds said it could go toward other needs as well. The town will hold a meeting to discuss potential uses, Geraghty said.
- The owners of the former Grist Mill restaurant are still dealing with insurance issues, Geraghty reported. The restaurant burned Nov. 29 and the owner said at the time that he wanted to rebuild after demolishing the wreckage. The town could take legal action if there’s no progress, Geraghty said. “It’s a concern of many people in the community,” he said.
- The board approved having the Economic Development Committee research whether the town qualifies for the latest funding round from the HOME and CBDG programs for local economic development. The application deadlines are Oct. 15.
- The board approved temporary no-parking zones for the World’s Largest Garage Sale on Oct. 1-3. The affected streets are routes for emergency vehicles.
- The town received a query about buying two town-owned lots. The sale would be subject to a permissive referendum. Geraghty said he’d have the town’s title checked to ensure there are no liens.
- The town’s economic development committee will be one of the sponsors of a presentation on the economic benefits of historic presentation, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at The Bond restaurant, 3 Hudson St. More information is available from the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce website, https://warrensburgchamber.com.