Dollar General plans stir debate in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board voted Wednesday to table a resolution that would impose a one-year moratorium on development and demolition in the town’s historic district.

Town Board member Richard Larkin, who introduced the resolution at the board’s August meeting, said the resolution could be limited to the Main Street corridor if the board wishes.

“There’s a lot of misinformation” about the resolution, Larkin said, referring to a petition submitted by “We the People of Warrensburg.”

“I’m disappointed that a petition has been circulated that does not have true information,” he said.

Larkin proposed the resolution the day before the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals approved a setback variance for a proposed Dollar General store at 3760 Main St. in the historic district between Holy Cross Episcopal Church and the Warrensburgh Oddfellows Hall.

Dollar General’s attempts to build a store downtown have faced considerable local opposition. The would-be developer claims the house on the property is beyond salvage, but real estate listings say it recently had some renovations.