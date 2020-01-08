Dollar General in Warrensburg in limbo; Granville store approved

“The board disagrees with the decision of the Zoning Administrator because we do not believe that a Dollar General store is pedestrian-oriented or a smaller-scale commercial use. We also do not believe that a 9,100-square-foot retail store in this district would be compatible with adjacent neighborhoods (either in scale or overall appearance),” according to the board’s motion.

Theresa Coughlin, Harold Moffitt and Mark Morey voted to overturn Corlew's decision, and Alan Hall opposed the motion. Board member William Oehler was absent.

Morey said language in the ordinance that allows “smaller” commercial uses is what influenced his decision, according to minutes of the meeting.

When asked whether the retailer would still pursue a project in Warrensburg, Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic did not offer any specifics.

“We are currently evaluating our options on how we can best serve Warrensburg area residents,” she said in an email.

In Granville, Planning Board Chairman Todd Smith said the project was approved last month with conditions that the applicant submit some additional materials, including its sign package.

Smith said the company was responsive to input form the board.