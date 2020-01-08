Dollar General in Warrensburg in limbo; Granville store approved

Two proposals for new Dollar General stores met with different outcomes last month, as the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals declared the store is not a permitted use in the zone and the Granville Planning Board approved a store in Middle Granville.
The Warrensburg Zoning Board voted Dec. 12 to overturn Zoning Administrator Patti Corlew’s decision that a 9,100-square-foot retail store would be an allowable use at 3847 Main St.
In Granville, the Planning Board last month approved a proposal for a store at the corner of county routes 23 and 22.
In November, more than 50 Warrensburg residents attended a Planning Board meeting to express concerns the store would destroy a historic building that once served as a way station on the Underground Railroad, increase traffic and not fit in with the character with the neighborhood.
The building once served as the town senior center and is now rented out to two separate tenants.
Residents Steven and Sandi Parisi filed the appeal to the Zoning Board, challenging Corlew's decision that the project was allowed in the hamlet mixed use zoning district. That district allows “smaller-scale commercial uses generally in converted homes or other structures compatible with adjacent neighborhoods.”
The board voted 3-1 to overturn Corlew’s decision.
“The board disagrees with the decision of the Zoning Administrator because we do not believe that a Dollar General store is pedestrian-oriented or a smaller-scale commercial use. We also do not believe that a 9,100-square-foot retail store in this district would be compatible with adjacent neighborhoods (either in scale or overall appearance),” according to the board’s motion.
Theresa Coughlin, Harold Moffitt and Mark Morey voted to overturn Corlew's decision, and Alan Hall opposed the motion. Board member William Oehler was absent.
You have free articles remaining.
Morey said language in the ordinance that allows “smaller” commercial uses is what influenced his decision, according to minutes of the meeting.
When asked whether the retailer would still pursue a project in Warrensburg, Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic did not offer any specifics.
“We are currently evaluating our options on how we can best serve Warrensburg area residents,” she said in an email.
In Granville, Planning Board Chairman Todd Smith said the project was approved last month with conditions that the applicant submit some additional materials, including its sign package.
Smith said the company was responsive to input form the board.
“They were good to work with. We got some extra landscaping, some changes to the building,” he said.
The changes include windows with shutters.
Smith said one unanswered question is what the company is going to do with its existing store at 87 Quaker St., or if the Middle Granville store will be a second Dollar General in the town.
Petkovic said in an email the company is in the “due diligence phase” of adding a new store in Middle Granville and hopes to make a final decision by late summer.
If the project goes forward, Petkovic said, the new store would operate in addition to the Quaker Street store.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.