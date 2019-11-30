{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Dollar General is currently in the site plan review process in Hartford, and during a public hearing on Tuesday, company officials gave the community an overview of what they are considering.

"At this time, we are currently in the due diligence phase for a new Dollar General in Hartford, that would be located off Rowe Hill Road," said Angela Petkovic, a Dollar General spokeswoman. "This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet. ... Meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations."

According to Hartford Town Supervisor Dana Haff, the proposed site is at the intersection of Route 149 and Route 40.

"I am in favor of it because we need some economic development and I like the fact that this does not make noise, does not have an odor and is not open late ... and its on a heavily traveled road," said Haff on Wednesday. "It conforms to the town's agricultural and farmland protection plan. It will not remove any agricultural lands out of agriculture."

On Tuesday evening, about 12 residents attended the public hearing, and some had questions about property maintenance, sales tax revenue and number of jobs that might be created for the town.

"The store would employ approximately 6-to-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store," Petkovic said. 

When selecting a new store site, Dollar General looks for locations that serve customers within a three-to-five mile radius, or 10-minute drive, she said.

"We also take competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration," she said. "Based on our current timeline, we anticipate to have a final decision on this by late summer 2020."

