DOJ and EPA settle with Lehigh Cement; Glens Falls plant will reduce air emissions

To comment

Comments on the consent decree will be accepted between Dec. 11 and Jan. 10, 2020.

They may be submitted via email to pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.gov or mailed to Assistant Attorney General, U.S. DOJ, Environmental and Natural Resources Division, P.O. Box 7611, Washington, D.C., 20044-7611. Correspondence should reference United States, et al. v. Lehigh Cement Company LLC and Lehigh Cement Company, LLC.