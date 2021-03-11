DOH: Showers, gardening safe with contaminated wells

QUEENSBURY — Showering and watering gardens is safe with the contaminated water found in wells in Jenkinsville, the state Department of Health said Thursday in response to residents’ concerns.
The state is providing bottled water to five homes near the town of Queensbury’s closed landfill on Jenkinsville Road, after tests showed that their wells were contaminated by toxins that appear to be coming from the landfill. So far, 20 wells have been tested, with more scheduled for testing next week.
The wells had elevated levels of PFOA and 1,4-dioxane, but the Department of Health said the 1,4-dioxane is the toxin of greatest concern.
“PFOA levels detected are well below the state's standard for long-term exposure,” the state Department of Health said in an email.
But dioxane may cause cancer. In laboratory studies, animals exposed to high levels of 1,4-dioxane at high levels over a lifetime developed liver cancer. The United States Environmental Protection Agency considers 1,4-dioxane a “likely human carcinogen” based on the animal studies.
“These levels found in the wells in Queensbury do not pose a significant short-term health risk, but DOH does recommend actions to reduce levels below standards applicable for public drinking water,” said spokeswoman Erin Silk. “Residents were advised that while the levels for 1,4-dioxane do not pose an immediate short-term health risk, steps should be taken to reduce exposure long-term.”
Showering and gardening is safe, and using well water to make ice is a “minimal risk,” according to the Department of Health.
In August, the state adopted the nation’s first limit for 1,4-dioxane in drinking water.
