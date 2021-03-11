DOH: Showers, gardening are safe with contaminated wells

QUEENSBURY — Showering and watering gardens are safe with the contaminated water found in wells in Jenkinsville, the state Department of Health said Thursday in response to residents’ concerns.
The state is providing bottled water to five homes near the town of Queensbury’s closed landfill on Jenkinsville Road, after tests showed that their wells were contaminated by toxins that appear to be coming from the landfill. So far, 20 wells have been tested, with more scheduled for testing next week.
The wells had elevated levels of PFOA and 1,4-dioxane, but the Department of Health said the 1,4-dioxane is the toxin of greatest concern.
“PFOA levels detected are well below the state's standard for long-term exposure,” the state Department of Health said in an email.
But dioxane may cause cancer. In laboratory studies, animals exposed to high levels of 1,4-dioxane over a lifetime developed liver cancer. The federal Environmental Protection Agency considers 1,4-dioxane a “likely human carcinogen” based on the animal studies.
“These levels found in the wells in Queensbury do not pose a significant short-term health risk, but DOH does recommend actions to reduce levels below standards applicable for public drinking water,” said spokeswoman Erin Silk. “Residents were advised that while the levels for 1,4-dioxane do not pose an immediate short-term health risk, steps should be taken to reduce exposure long-term.”
Showering and gardening are safe, and using well water to make ice is a “minimal risk,” according to the Department of Health. Rinsing vegetables and other items is also safe, as long as they are dried afterward.
In August, the state adopted the nation’s first limit for 1,4-dioxane in drinking water.
PFOA can be found in Teflon, used in nonstick pans, though most manufacturers have phased it out. 1,4-dioxane is is used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents and has been found in bubble bath, shampoo, laundry detergent, and similar cleaning products that require suds.
Town Supervisor John Strough has declined to comment on the situation after saying Monday at a Town Board meeting that landfills other than the town’s landfill could be to blame.
The neighborhood is in Town Board member Tony Metivier’s ward. He lives nearby, though his well is not affected.
He is championing the residents’ request to have every well in the neighborhood checked.
“I think it’s very reasonable,” he said. “You’re not talking about a lot of people.”
The state should check all the wells in the vicinity on Jenkinsville Road, Mud Pond Road, Azure Drive and Rainbow Trail, he said.
Then, once they know the extent of the contamination, the Town Board can develop plans to get safe water to the affected residents, he said.
That could include drilling new wells in safe areas or setting up a small water plant at Jenkinsville Park, he said.
“I’m trying to think outside the box here,” he said. “We need to figure out where it is. We could figure that out and then say — maybe we can get your water across the street. We have the park, we have lots of land there, let’s say we test that water and it’s clean, clear, perfect, what about a little water plant there?”
Bottom line, he said, the town will find a solution.
“We’re going to make it right,” he said.
In the meantime, residents have written a joint letter to state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.
“The DEC has known about the chemicals leaching from the landfill since January of 2020. Here we are 14 months later, and they have only tested 20 homes? In our minds, this is totally unacceptable,” they wrote.
“We ask that you do whatever you can to speed up the process the DEC is currently undertaking so that the full extent of the damage can be assessed, and the source of the contamination determined. Secondly, we ask that you assist the town of Queensbury with potential funding sources so that the burden does not fall on us, the ones who have most severely impacted by this tragedy.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.