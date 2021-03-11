DOH: Showers, gardening are safe with contaminated wells

That could include drilling new wells in safe areas or setting up a small water plant at Jenkinsville Park, he said.

“I’m trying to think outside the box here,” he said. “We need to figure out where it is. We could figure that out and then say — maybe we can get your water across the street. We have the park, we have lots of land there, let’s say we test that water and it’s clean, clear, perfect, what about a little water plant there?”

Bottom line, he said, the town will find a solution.

“We’re going to make it right,” he said.

In the meantime, residents have written a joint letter to state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.

“The DEC has known about the chemicals leaching from the landfill since January of 2020. Here we are 14 months later, and they have only tested 20 homes? In our minds, this is totally unacceptable,” they wrote.

“We ask that you do whatever you can to speed up the process the DEC is currently undertaking so that the full extent of the damage can be assessed, and the source of the contamination determined. Secondly, we ask that you assist the town of Queensbury with potential funding sources so that the burden does not fall on us, the ones who have most severely impacted by this tragedy.”

