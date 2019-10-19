NORTH CREEK — On Sunday, a “Fracas Fun Sunday” event will be held at the North Creek/Johnsburg Dog Park from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
There will be a raffle for “hilarious and serious user-tested dog items,” according to organizers.
There will also be cold drinks and homemade cookies for pet owners and tennis balls for the dogs.
The park is in North Creek. Take the first left off Ski Bowl Road and park next to the beach.
