Dog dies in Hampton fire

HAMPTON — A pet dog died in a structure fire in Hampton on Wednesday evening at 484 Hills Pond Road.

Three of the family’s dogs escaped without injury in the 7 p.m. fire.

Members of the Ralph and Brandy Petty household also escaped without injury, according to a Facebook post by the Hampton Fire Department.

The Hampton Volunteer Fire Company quickly attacked the blaze through the front door, and firefighters were able to slow the spread of the fire.

The structure was filled with super-heated gases and smoke, which forced firefighters to back out and vent the structure. Once vented, the fire was extinguished by firefighters attacking from both the front and back of the home.

There was no insurance on the home, according to fire officials.

The firehouse will be open from noon to 4 Saturday for donations for the family, which lost all personal belongings. Donations can include non-perishable food items, clothes and shoes and monetary donations.

The family is in need of men’s shoes size 10 or 10.5, women’s shoes size 7-8, men’s pants size 32-30, men’s large shirts, women’s medium and large and extra-large clothes.