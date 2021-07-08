Documents: Glens Falls man accused of assaulting baby hit infant with closed fist

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man charged with assaulting his 7-week-old son struck him in the face and torso with a closed fist, according to court documents.

Tyler M Zaugg, 19, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The infant remains in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He has a brain injury and several cracked ribs, according to court documents.

Zaugg was alone with the infant and police said he caused the injuries.

The baby’s mother, Delaney Locke, told police that she was at her mother’s house on Sunday when she saw that she had four missed calls from Zaugg just before 6 p.m. She called him back and he told her that he was giving the boy a bath when the infant slipped under the water, court records showed.

The boy was not moving and Zaugg told the infant’s mother, who is his girlfriend, that she needed to come home.

She told him to call 911 and met him at Glens Falls Hospital.

EMS personnel responded to the couple’s apartment at the Broad Street Commons apartment complex at 186 Broad St.

