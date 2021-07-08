Documents: Glens Falls man accused of assaulting baby hit infant with closed fist

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man charged with assaulting his 7-week-old son struck him in the face and torso with a closed fist, according to court documents.
Tyler M Zaugg, 19, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The infant remains in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He has a brain injury and several cracked ribs, according to court documents.
Zaugg was alone with the infant and police said he caused the injuries.
The baby’s mother, Delaney Locke, told police that she was at her mother’s house on Sunday when she saw that she had four missed calls from Zaugg just before 6 p.m. She called him back and he told her that he was giving the boy a bath when the infant slipped under the water, court records showed.
The boy was not moving and Zaugg told the infant’s mother, who is his girlfriend, that she needed to come home.
She told him to call 911 and met him at Glens Falls Hospital.
EMS personnel responded to the couple’s apartment at the Broad Street Commons apartment complex at 186 Broad St.
At the hospital, the mother told police that she has noticed bruises on the boy’s forehead, face and stomach. She said she never saw the boy hurt himself. She added that she had noticed other injuries starting about two weeks ago.
Locke said she never saw Zaugg hurt the baby, according to court documents. She told police that Zaugg had been fired from his job at the Walmart on Quaker Road on Sunday for calling out of work too many times.
The woman added that it was not a planned pregnancy but she said Zaugg is great around the child when she is around.
“Tyler has made comments in the past that if the child is abuse(d), they always blame the dad,” she said in a written statement.
When she asked Zaugg what happened and if he did anything to the baby, she said he got really upset.
Detectives interviewed Zaugg and determined that he was responsible for the injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Zaugg appeared in Glens Falls City Court before Judge Gary Hobbs on Thursday for a brief update on the case. Defense attorney Brian Pilatzke reaffirmed Zaugg’s not guilty plea.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Friday.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Robert McCarty is prosecuting the case.
Zaugg remains in Warren County Jail due to lack of bail of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.