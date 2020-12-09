Documentary outlining Charles Evans Hughes's Adirondack connections set to premiere

GLENS FALLS — A documentary on the life of Charles Evans Hughes — the Glens Falls native who went on to serve as governor of New York before being named to the U.S. Supreme Court, only to resign and run for president — is set to premiere next month.

Tickets for the virtual premiere of “My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks” are currently on sale through the Charles R. Wood Theater.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the theater and the Glens Falls Arts District, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Maury Thompson, a former Post-Star reporter who led the project, said the film was originally slated to premiere at the Wood Theater, but the pandemic forced a change.

“We found a way to turn lemons into lemonade, because the theater can sit a finite number of people,” Thompson said. “But with a virtual download, there’s no limit. As many friends and neighbors as you can reach out to and tell about it can view (the film) and the proceeds from this will help the theater out at a time that it needs it.”

An on-demand version of the film can be purchased for $15 and can be viewed from Jan. 15 until Feb. 15.