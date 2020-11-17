Doctors: Stay home for Thanksgiving

Coronavirus cases in the region have doubled in less than two weeks and people are getting sicker, with more patients in ICUs, doctors reported Tuesday in a Zoom teleconference.
Their message: stay home on Thanksgiving, and celebrate with household members only.
“We really need to be vigilant,” said Glens Falls Hospital's Dr. Sean Bain, president of the medical staff. “In less than 24 hours we’ve admitted two patients to the hospital who are significantly ill. We have not had patients that ill in six months.”
One of those patients is critically ill and on a ventilator. At Saratoga Hospital, three patients are in the intensive care unit.
Bain urged the public to think about the people they might infect at the grocery store, if they’re not worried about themselves.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said she’s genuinely afraid of what might happen after Thanksgiving.
“I’m asking that we avoid gatherings of non-household people. Perhaps you could do a visit rather than sharing a meal,” she said. “Sharing a meal is concerning because you can’t wear a mask.”
She acknowledged that she was asking for sacrifices, especially because people who are even slightly ill should stay home.
“Maybe it’s disappointing, maybe it’s a lonely way to have a holiday but it’s a responsible way,” she said. “As a community we need to pull together.”
Throughout the Hudson Headwaters Health Network, the positive COVID test rate has risen from 1% this summer to 3% now, said Bill Borgos, Hudson Headwaters Health Network medical director.
“We’re all very social people, but now is not the time,” he said.
He, too, emphasized that Thanksgiving should be celebrated among household members only.
“All of our recommendations are about protecting ourselves and our communities while we wait for a safe and effective vaccine to be widely available. We are buying time for our scientists to do their work,” he said in a statement after the teleconference.
Both doctors are following their advice for Thanksgiving.
Support Local Journalism
“I have family that’s down toward Albany, up in Hebron. I’ve got parents who are by themselves, which is sad to see,” Bain said. “We have already decided we will stay separate. We will talk on a Zoom call.”
Borgos will be welcoming in some people who haven’t been in his household recently — his children, who will be returning from college.
That comes with special challenges. In addition to tests at college, Jones recommended that everyone wear masks until the student is past the quarantine period. And despite time-honored tradition, students should not go out and visit every friend on the first day of Thanksgiving break, Jones said.
Parents should be sure to wear masks, too, especially on the car ride home, she said.
As for Black Friday, she is imploring stores to limit customers.
“I am pretty worried,” she said. "It does worry me if there’s a traditional crowd. I really think stores should set limits (on customers). Instead of being policed, maybe they could police themselves.”
She advised that customers go elsewhere if they find crowded conditions, and she urged everyone involved to wear a mask.
“Wear your mask over your mouth and nose,” she said, adding, “I think cashiers should be very cautious wearing their mask over their mouth and nose.”
For those who are going to hold a traditional Thanksgiving anyway, the group offered some guidelines.
“You’ve got to think: how can we limit exposure?” she said. “If people are going to be at gatherings, even though I’m asking people to avoid that, we really need to keep the distance, we really need to keep the mask, if we can be outdoors for part of that, that would be better. Try to look at a situation: how can you make it safer?”
Avoid buffet-style food serving. Have one person fill up the plates and pass them out instead, she said.
Borgos added that a safer Thanksgiving would include masks and social distancing.
“Wear your mask when you’re not eating,” he said.
He admitted that it would be hard to have conversations from 6-plus feet away but said it would be safer to do that.
“It’s far from perfect,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.