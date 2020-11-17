Doctors: Stay home for Thanksgiving

Parents should be sure to wear masks, too, especially on the car ride home, she said.

As for Black Friday, she is imploring stores to limit customers.

“I am pretty worried,” she said. "It does worry me if there’s a traditional crowd. I really think stores should set limits (on customers). Instead of being policed, maybe they could police themselves.”

She advised that customers go elsewhere if they find crowded conditions, and she urged everyone involved to wear a mask.

“Wear your mask over your mouth and nose,” she said, adding, “I think cashiers should be very cautious wearing their mask over their mouth and nose.”

For those who are going to hold a traditional Thanksgiving anyway, the group offered some guidelines.

“You’ve got to think: how can we limit exposure?” she said. “If people are going to be at gatherings, even though I’m asking people to avoid that, we really need to keep the distance, we really need to keep the mask, if we can be outdoors for part of that, that would be better. Try to look at a situation: how can you make it safer?”

Avoid buffet-style food serving. Have one person fill up the plates and pass them out instead, she said.