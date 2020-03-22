Doctors getting retrained for intensive care

As numbers of positive coronavirus cases rise in Washington and Saratoga counties, Glens Falls Hospital is discussing which doctors to retrain as intensive care specialists.
They’ve started talking to specific physicians. Even general practitioners have said they would like to help in any way they can.
“With volume down across the board in terms of folks postponing routine office visits and procedures, all practices expressed a willingness to assist in any way. It's not a simple process, but people are really stepping up,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.
In Buffalo, anesthesiologists are being tapped for training in intensive care. Glens Falls Hospital is considering the same thing.
As the virus spreads, hospital officials are anticipating a surge of patients with severe pneumonia, who will need to be placed on ventilators for a couple weeks to help them breathe until they recover.
“Anesthesiologists are already trained on vents, so it's a natural redeployment. And in most cases, anesthesiology is involved when a patient is placed on a vent,” Agnew said.
No final decisions have been made, but on Sunday Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that every hospital must submit a plan to add at least 50% more capacity, with a goal of 100%.
At Glens Falls Hospital, that means adding 195 to 391 more beds. In addition to finding space for them all, the hospital needs to find staff and equipment.
Hospital officials have been focusing on it all weekend.
“Literally, people have been working on this around the clock,” Agnew said. “How do we redeploy staff that are idled because of fewer surgeries, low outpatient volumes, etcetera and how quickly we can cross train?”
And then — where can they put beds? That’s not as simple as just cramming them in.
It is “driven by things like the number of unused headwalls — places that are already equipped for O2 and suction,” Agnew said.
To give the hospitals time to prepare, the state is on lockdown to slow the spread of the virus. But Cuomo said Sunday that in New York City, people are still congregating, playing basketball and generally ignoring the quarantine.
“I don’t know what they’re not understanding. This is not life as usual,” he said, “This is not a joke and I am not kidding.”
It would take at least a week to see a slowdown in cases — the people who will show up at hospitals next week are already infected. But if people stay away from each right now, they could slow the numbers for the week after this one.
The current numbers generally represent people infected before all of the state’s lockdown measures went into effect.
“The numbers are still going up,” Cuomo said. “We have 53,000 hospital beds available. Right now the curve suggests we might need 110,000 beds. That is obviously a problem.”
Update on positive cases
In Saratoga County, there are now 54 confirmed cases. Ten days ago, there were only three. The third was in Clifton Park, where the virus is now spreading rapidly.
In Washington County, two more residents tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.
They live in different towns.
"We’re geographically widespread now," county attorney Roger Wickes said.
Both people were sent by their doctors to get tested because they had the symptoms of the virus. However, neither one has had to be hospitalized.
One was tested last Tuesday.
"So we have a long turnaround (to get results)," Wickes said. "But remember, when you get tested you’re instructed to go home and self-quarantine."
Public Health is now interviewing both people so that officials can track back and notify everyone who had close contact.
Four days ago, the county announced that a resident who was quarantined after overseas travel had tested positive. County officials still have not said how long that person was quarantined and whether the person had any contacts in the region before being quarantined, but said that anyone who had close contact would have already been notified by Public Health. Similarly, Public Health will call all contacts in these cases.
"Don’t call us, we’ll call you," Wickes said. "We’re going to contact people they were in close contact with. If you had close contact we’re going to call you."
He added that he doesn't expect these cases to be the last in Washington County.
"I think the numbers will get worse," he said. "There was a spate of testing last week. I would anticipate from that spate of testing…I think you’re going to see more as you test more."
That does allow the county to track back and try to stop other infected people from spreading the virus, but Glens Falls Hospital has now stopped testing the community because of a lack of tests.
The lack of tests means that the county Public Health departments will no longer "fully monitor and contain COVID19 activity in our community," said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore.
Instead, he asked residents to assume they have the virus if they feel sick.
"In absence of available testing, treatment and vaccine, this now becomes about each person taking responsibility to protect the health and safety of others and themselves," he said.
They should isolate themselves and warn anyone who had close contact with them.
"Stay home, take care of yourself, and you will recover. If you are too sick to stay home and you need hospitalization, our hospitals can and will accommodate you," Moore said.
