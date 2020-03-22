Doctors getting retrained for intensive care

At Glens Falls Hospital, that means adding 195 to 391 more beds. In addition to finding space for them all, the hospital needs to find staff and equipment.

Hospital officials have been focusing on it all weekend.

“Literally, people have been working on this around the clock,” Agnew said. “How do we redeploy staff that are idled because of fewer surgeries, low outpatient volumes, etcetera and how quickly we can cross train?”

And then — where can they put beds? That’s not as simple as just cramming them in.

It is “driven by things like the number of unused headwalls — places that are already equipped for O2 and suction,” Agnew said.

To give the hospitals time to prepare, the state is on lockdown to slow the spread of the virus. But Cuomo said Sunday that in New York City, people are still congregating, playing basketball and generally ignoring the quarantine.

“I don’t know what they’re not understanding. This is not life as usual,” he said, “This is not a joke and I am not kidding.”