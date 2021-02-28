Doc's Restaurant to reopen for in-person dining

GLENS FALLS — After a nearly two-month closure brought on by an increase in coronavirus cases, Doc’s Restaurant will be reopening its doors for in-person dining on Wednesday with an upgraded spring menu.

“The staff at Doc’s are overwhelmed with excitement. We are looking forward to reopening our doors to our patrons once again, and to have them engage in our unique and safe dining experience,” Megan Podrazik, the restaurant’s manager, said in a news release. “Our executive chef, Matthew J. Delos, has created a fresh and exciting vision for our new spring menu that we can't wait to share.”

The restaurant had been operating a special carryout menu since January.

The revamped menu will feature “quintessential dishes” with a unique twist, all made from local ingredients. An updated cocktail menu will also be available, according to the news release.

A full menu will be available on the restaurant’s website (docsgf.com) sometime this week.

Doc’s will operate under all state-mandate COVID-19 procedures, including reduced seating capacity, physical distancing between tables, mask wearing and vigorous disinfecting of surfaces between parties.