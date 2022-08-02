Doc's Restaurant to move and get rebranded as Park & Elm

GLENS FALLS — The idea was always to invest in the community of Glens Falls, but mother and son duo, Elizabeth and Ben Miller, never thought they would be venturing further into the restaurant industry.

When they opened their first restaurant, Doc's, which is connected to the historic Park Theater, they were told the kitchen could service up to 60 to 65 guests, while the dining room could fit up to 50 guests.

So when the upstairs patio opened for the summer months, they effectively doubled their seating capacity, and the demand followed close behind.

The Millers quickly realized they needed a bigger kitchen to keep up.

"The kitchen in Doc's spec'd out be a catering kitchen. I think her (Elizabeth's) original thought was when there were shows at the theater or if someone wants to rent it for a wedding, we'll bring in some food service from another local purveyor, they'll operate out of our kitchen to support those programs," Ben Miller, operation manager for Park Street Hospitality, said Tuesday when providing a walk-through tour of the Millers' newest addition.

Elizabeth Miller purchased the 15-25 Park St. building in hopes of continuing her mission to drive more investment in the city.

The main focus, initially, for the Millers was to develop 10 apartments on the building's second and third floors, and develop commercial spaces on the ground floor to rent out.

Their vision focused when they further explored the ground floor and realized they could utilize it to meet a need of their own.

"As Doc's grew, we started to outgrow that kitchen space," Ben Miller said.

The new restaurant, called Park & Elm, will be located on the ground floor of 15-25 Park St. across from Doc's, and will offer contemporary fine-dining.

The room is on the corner of Elm and Park streets, where the local smoke shop, 42 Degrees, used to be located.

The atmosphere will be accentuated and play to the strengths of the building's brick walls of post-industrialism architecture, with some modern touch-ups.

"Even though the building was in rough shape when we bought it, it was just such a quintessential Glens Falls building. There was an original tin ceiling in this room that was beyond saving, but we found a product that was similar," Miller said.

A more modern, American-made tin ceiling tile will be installed, which will also help dampen the sound in the room, making it less noisy, Miller said.

"It's a fusion of the old and the new."

Park & Elm will have approximately 30% more capacity than Doc's, with a kitchen that will be able to easily serve between 140 and 160 people, which is approximately what the dining room will be able to hold.

Directly connected to the restaurant will be a deli market with a seating area, which will be open for breakfast and lunch hours. Doc's is not open during breakfast and lunch hours.

"We're going to do house-cut meats at a butcher counter, much like you find at Jacobs & Toney in Warrensburg. We'll also have deli meats and cheese, both domestic and imported. We'll have house-made breads and baked goods," Miller said.

There will be counter-seating for 16 guests, with outdoor seating during the warmer months.

Miller said there seems to be a lack of lunch-hour dining in the city currently.

He said they hope Park & Elm will open in the early fall.

Cifone Construction of Queensbury is in charge of the renovations and construction.