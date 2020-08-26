DOCCS suspends drug testing in prisons over false positives

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has suspended testing of suspected contraband drugs in its 52 prisons — a decision the union representing New York's correction officers says will lead to more violence in the facilities.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association revealed Tuesday that DOCCS found there were false-positive results with the testing kits being used to identify contraband drugs. It's unknown how long the kits were in use. Inmates who were penalized for contraband drugs have been released from special housing units and their records were expunged, according to the union.

DOCCS said Wednesday that it's working with the state inspector general's office and reviewing the testing procedure for suspected contraband drugs. The department didn't comment on NYSCOPBA's criticisms.

NYSCOPBA contends that testing for contraband drugs is necessary to protect the correctional facilities. But they also believe their members are trained to know substances, either sent in a package or brought into a facility by a visitor, are illegal drugs.

Without the tests, though, the union says inmates won't be held accountable for introducing illegal drugs into a prison.