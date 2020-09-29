Dix Avenue upgrades to cost Glens Falls nearly $1M more than expected

“The contractors are bidding a lot of work and their prices have gone up,” Gurzler said.

The state’s Department of Transportation awarded the city a $1.3 million grant last year to restore a portion of Dix Avenue. Work includes the installation of new curbing and drainage as well as repaving.

The city will pay $321,754 from its general fund to complete the work.

Gurzler said a decision was made to also replace 2,000 feet of sewer line and 1,600 feet of water line along Dix Avenue, since the roadway would already be torn up.

The new water and sewer lines will cost the city $1.2 million and $963,422, respectively, and will be paid with funds from the water and sewer budget.

The state grant will apply only to work on the road, not installation of the new lines.

But completing the two projects at the same time will keep the city from having to tear up the newly paved roadway in the near future and will be more cost-effective.

“The water and sewer work still needs to get done,” he said. “It’s still more economical … because the restoration costs kind of get picked up with the pavement work.”

Preliminary work, including tree trimming, is expected to get underway in October. The project will be finished next summer, Gurzler said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

