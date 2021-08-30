 Skip to main content
Dix Avenue resurfacing scheduled to begin this week
Dix Avenue resurfacing scheduled to begin this week

Dix Avenue milling

Construction crews on Monday were spotted milling Dix Avenue ahead of its resurfacing, which is expected to begin later this week. Traffic along the corridor has been snarled for months as crews worked to upgrade the roadway and sidewalks and replace aging water and sewer infrastructure. 

GLENS FALLS — Following months of construction, crews are expected to begin resurfacing Dix Avenue later this week. 

Workers from Rifenburg Construction of Troy began milling the 1-mile stretch of roadway between Ridge Street and Platt Street on Monday.

Milling and road repairs are expected to take place until Wednesday, according to a news release.

Resurfacing will then begin Thursday and run through Sept. 10.

All work is weather permitting. Residents and other stakeholders will be notified if the schedule changes. 

Once paving begins, side-street access to Dix Avenue will be periodically closed to through traffic, which will be detoured around the construction, according to the release.

Driveways and side-street access will also be limited at various times during paving operations to allow the asphalt to cool. Driveways will be reopened as soon as sufficient cooling is achieved.

To minimize traffic, the city is asking residents to avoid travel through the area and coordinate with construction crews for any special needs of accommodations prior to work beginning.

No vehicles should be parked in the roadway during construction. All side roads and drives will be reopening at the end of each shift. 

Anyone with additional questions or concerns should contact Michael Coody of Rifenburg Construction at 518-275-6048. 

Preliminary work on the $3.7 million project began last year and has snarled traffic along the corridor for most of this year.

In addition to resurfacing the roads, crews installed new stormwater infrastructure as well as a series of water and sewer pipes. 

Wider sidewalks and new greenery have also been installed along the roadway.

The project was paid for in part by a $1.3 million state grant. The city picked up the remaining portion of the tab, which ended up costing nearly $1 million more than originally anticipated. 

But officials are hoping to pay off the debt by using a portion of the more than $12 million in stimulus funds the city will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19-relief package approved by Congress earlier this year. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

