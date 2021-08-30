Dix Avenue resurfacing scheduled to begin this week

GLENS FALLS — Following months of construction, crews are expected to begin resurfacing Dix Avenue later this week.

Workers from Rifenburg Construction of Troy began milling the 1-mile stretch of roadway between Ridge Street and Platt Street on Monday.

Milling and road repairs are expected to take place until Wednesday, according to a news release.

Resurfacing will then begin Thursday and run through Sept. 10.

All work is weather permitting. Residents and other stakeholders will be notified if the schedule changes.

Once paving begins, side-street access to Dix Avenue will be periodically closed to through traffic, which will be detoured around the construction, according to the release.

Driveways and side-street access will also be limited at various times during paving operations to allow the asphalt to cool. Driveways will be reopened as soon as sufficient cooling is achieved.

To minimize traffic, the city is asking residents to avoid travel through the area and coordinate with construction crews for any special needs of accommodations prior to work beginning.