Dix Avenue fire in Kingsbury displaces one adult

KINGSBURY — An electrical fire at 1164 Dix Ave. displaced one adult on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Gitto, assistant fire chief of Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, said that a call for a structure fire came in to the station at 4:05 p.m., and from that time it took fire personnel roughly 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

He said that it took the department roughly 6 minutes to arrive on scene, and the rest of the time was spent extinguishing the fire and checking the structure.

Gitto said there was an electrical problem inside of the residence that caused the fire.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to one adult resident after the fire. Volunteers provided financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food and clothing.

Kingsbury was assisted by Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, Fort Edward Fire Department, Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department, South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department and West Glens Falls Fire Company. South Glens Falls Fire Company stood by at the station for Kingsbury.

