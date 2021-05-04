Dix Avenue construction to enter next phase

GLENS FALLS — Work along the Dix Avenue corridor will continue to snarl traffic for weeks, but progress has been steady and construction is expected to enter the next phase by month’s end, the city’s engineer said this week.

Construction crews from Rifenburg Construction of Albany are expected to finish installing a new 8-inch water main extending from Ridge Street to Byrne Avenue, where it will tie into an existing 12-inch main, by the end of the week, said City Engineer Steve Gurzler.

“We got an appreciable amount of the water work done,” he said during a Water & Sewer Commission meeting on Monday.

Gurzler said construction crews will also finish installing new water shutoff valves on the south end of the road this week, before moving to the northern half of the street, where construction is expected to “go a lot more smoothly.”

Crews encountered difficulties turning off the water main due to aging shut-off valves, which have since been replaced.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Repair and replacement of sewer lateral lines, which connect residences to the main sewer line, are also expected to be wrapped in the coming weeks.