Dix Avenue construction to enter next phase

GLENS FALLS — Work along the Dix Avenue corridor will continue to snarl traffic for weeks, but progress has been steady and construction is expected to enter the next phase by month’s end, the city’s engineer said this week.
Construction crews from Rifenburg Construction of Albany are expected to finish installing a new 8-inch water main extending from Ridge Street to Byrne Avenue, where it will tie into an existing 12-inch main, by the end of the week, said City Engineer Steve Gurzler.
“We got an appreciable amount of the water work done,” he said during a Water & Sewer Commission meeting on Monday.
Gurzler said construction crews will also finish installing new water shutoff valves on the south end of the road this week, before moving to the northern half of the street, where construction is expected to “go a lot more smoothly.”
Crews encountered difficulties turning off the water main due to aging shut-off valves, which have since been replaced.
Repair and replacement of sewer lateral lines, which connect residences to the main sewer line, are also expected to be wrapped in the coming weeks.
“We expect that as we move ahead into the month of May — in mid-to-late May — we should have just about all the water and sewer and stormwater work wrapped up,” Gurzler said.
Water disruptions are scheduled to take place at the following locations this week, though construction may be delayed based on weather.
- Wednesday along Sagamore Street
- Thursday along Walnut Street
- Friday along Cooper Street
Once water and sewer work is complete, crews will then focus on constructing new curbing and sidewalks and replacing stormwater drains before repaving the roadway.
The city received a $1.3 million state grant for the project, which will cover the curbing and roadway restoration.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the construction season in November.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.