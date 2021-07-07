Dix Avenue construction to be completed by September

GLENS FALLS — Construction along Dix Avenue is expected to be completed by September, the city’s engineer said this week.
The $3.7 million project, which includes a complete overhaul of the roadway between Ridge and Platt streets, has been moving at a steady pace and is currently $159,000 under budget, according to Steve Gurzler, city engineer.
“We’re looking at final completion in September,” he said during a Water and Sewer Commission meeting on Tuesday. “I think we’ll be substantially complete late next month.”
Construction crews from Rifenburg Construction of Albany have already replaced water and sewer lines throughout the corridor and are in the process of installing new stormwater drains, curbing and sidewalks.
The project is being funded by a $1.3 million state grant. The city borrowed $2.4 million last year to cover the remaining cost, nearly $1 million more than originally expected.
Work along Dix Avenue is one of three major construction projects underway in the city.
Last month, crews began installing new stormwater drains along Maple Street. A new water line and sewer line will also be installed as part of the construction, which is 75% covered by a water quality improvement grant.
New drywells have been installed in the area of Maple and Oak streets as part of the project.
The previous drywells, which prevent stormwater from entering the wastewater treatment plant, were installed decades ago and were falling apart.
“The bricks were all falling apart everywhere,” said Mayor Dan Hall. “It just goes to show you how dated it is.”
Work to install new sewer lines near the pump station along Henry Street has also been progressing, Gurzler said.
Crews have just 200 feet of new sewer line to install and are expected to begin next week replacing the force main that feeds into the pump station, Gurzler said.
Construction should be done by the fall, he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.