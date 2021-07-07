Dix Avenue construction to be completed by September

GLENS FALLS — Construction along Dix Avenue is expected to be completed by September, the city’s engineer said this week.

The $3.7 million project, which includes a complete overhaul of the roadway between Ridge and Platt streets, has been moving at a steady pace and is currently $159,000 under budget, according to Steve Gurzler, city engineer.

“We’re looking at final completion in September,” he said during a Water and Sewer Commission meeting on Tuesday. “I think we’ll be substantially complete late next month.”

Construction crews from Rifenburg Construction of Albany have already replaced water and sewer lines throughout the corridor and are in the process of installing new stormwater drains, curbing and sidewalks.

The project is being funded by a $1.3 million state grant. The city borrowed $2.4 million last year to cover the remaining cost, nearly $1 million more than originally expected.

Work along Dix Avenue is one of three major construction projects underway in the city.

Last month, crews began installing new stormwater drains along Maple Street. A new water line and sewer line will also be installed as part of the construction, which is 75% covered by a water quality improvement grant.