 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dix Avenue construction schedule changed due to inclement weather
0 comments

Dix Avenue construction schedule changed due to inclement weather

{{featured_button_text}}
Dix Avenue revitalization

The scheduled for the Dix Avenue construction project has been changed due to inclement weather. Seen here: Crews at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Cooper Street earlier this month.

 Chad Arnold

GLENS FALLS — The schedule for the Dix Avenue construction project has been changed due to inclement weather, the city announced on Friday.

Construction crews, on Monday, are expected to begin installing a new 8-inch water main line between Ridge Street and Sagamore and Walnut streets. Crews will begin cleaning out and replacing sections of the sewer line in the area as well.

Between April 26 and April 30, water valve upgrades are expected to be installed at Uncas Street, Sierra Street, Cherry Street, Sagamore Street and Walnut Street.

The following week, from May 3 to May 7, crews will be installing new water valves at the Cooper Street intersection before moving on to the work at the intersection of Platt and Byrne streets.

Motorists should anticipate the eastbound lane of Dix Avenue to remain closed from Ridge to Platt streets as work continues and should follow the detour in place.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Queensbury High School musical rehearsal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Warren County dedicates tree to COVID-19 victims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News