Dix Avenue construction schedule changed due to inclement weather

GLENS FALLS — The schedule for the Dix Avenue construction project has been changed due to inclement weather, the city announced on Friday.

Construction crews, on Monday, are expected to begin installing a new 8-inch water main line between Ridge Street and Sagamore and Walnut streets. Crews will begin cleaning out and replacing sections of the sewer line in the area as well.

Between April 26 and April 30, water valve upgrades are expected to be installed at Uncas Street, Sierra Street, Cherry Street, Sagamore Street and Walnut Street.

The following week, from May 3 to May 7, crews will be installing new water valves at the Cooper Street intersection before moving on to the work at the intersection of Platt and Byrne streets.

Motorists should anticipate the eastbound lane of Dix Avenue to remain closed from Ridge to Platt streets as work continues and should follow the detour in place.

