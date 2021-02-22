Diversity resolution backed by Warren County committees

Warren County supervisors are voicing support for a resolution to promote diversity, inclusiveness and elimination of discrimination.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough brought forth the resolution, modeled after a similar resolution from the Adirondack North Country Association.

“The Warren County Board of Supervisors is committed to a governing and work environment which reflects and actively promotes its core values of inclusiveness, honest and respectful dialogue, integrity in all its interactions, and reliance on facts and data to drive decisions. The board values and celebrates the diversity of citizens across the region, and is committed to social justice, mutual respect, civility and the elimination of discrimination,” Strough said in reading from his proposed resolution.

The resolution was approved by a joint meeting of the Economic Growth and Development Committee and the Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee on Monday and forwarded to other committees for their review.

The committees invited Glens Falls resident Herman Johnson, a Black man who is a coach at Glens Falls High School and instructor at SUNY Adirondack, to appear at the virtual meeting. He liked what he saw, but said “where’s the beef?” referring to the popular 1980s fast food commercial.