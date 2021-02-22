Diversity resolution backed by Warren County committees

Warren County supervisors are voicing support for a resolution to promote diversity, inclusiveness and elimination of discrimination.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough brought forth the resolution, modeled after a similar resolution from the Adirondack North Country Association.
“The Warren County Board of Supervisors is committed to a governing and work environment which reflects and actively promotes its core values of inclusiveness, honest and respectful dialogue, integrity in all its interactions, and reliance on facts and data to drive decisions. The board values and celebrates the diversity of citizens across the region, and is committed to social justice, mutual respect, civility and the elimination of discrimination,” Strough said in reading from his proposed resolution.
The resolution was approved by a joint meeting of the Economic Growth and Development Committee and the Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee on Monday and forwarded to other committees for their review.
The committees invited Glens Falls resident Herman Johnson, a Black man who is a coach at Glens Falls High School and instructor at SUNY Adirondack, to appear at the virtual meeting. He liked what he saw, but said “where’s the beef?” referring to the popular 1980s fast food commercial.
“There’s a lot of words here. But not as much as far as going in a direction of any kind,” he said.
Members of both committees discussed how they could beef up the resolution.
Strough agreed it is only a first step.
Johnburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she and Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett have reached out to the Adirondack North Country Association to find out the next steps.
Another idea that came up was to create a task force on the issue.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said he believes the resolution needs input from local municipalities.
“I’m concerned about voicing my opinion on this particular resolution without hearing what the mayor of Glens Falls and the Common Council has to stay on this point,” he said.
The resolution is going to be vetted through some more committees before it heads to the full board.
Board Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said it is long overdue to have this dialogue and discussion about diversity.
