GREENWICH — State Police are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning at a hydropower plant on the Batten Kill that has seriously injured a scuba diver.
The incident was reported at the former Dahowa Hydro power plant off county Route 53, near the hamlet of Middle Falls. It was unclear whether the diver was working at the plant, or was diving for pleasure. State Police investigators were on scene as of mid-morning.
The accident was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad members and Middle Falls firefighters responded.
Dahowa Hydro sold the 10.5-megawatt plant to Gravity Renewables earlier this year, according to an article on Renewable Energy World's website.
Numerous streams and rivers in the region were running very high Friday after Thursday's rain, and the Batten Kill was running at nearly triple its median flow for June 21 as of Friday morning.
More details will be posted when they become available.
