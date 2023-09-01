Related to this story

Abby Spieldenner ropes course Adirondack Adventure Center

The unsung heroes of summer

Companies in the Lake George area rely on thousands of people to work seasonal jobs, and the county, for the second year in a row, is looking …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

January 6 Capitol riot: Two former "Proud Boys" leaders sentenced to 17 and 15 years