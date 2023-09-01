New this year, workers will also be able to nominate their favorite boss for the Frank Dittrich Award. Dittrich was an integral member of the areas hospitality and tourism industry. He was the long-time general manager of the Inn at Erlowest in Lake George. He was one of the local business leaders who founded the Warren County Lodging Association, and helped create health and safety guidelines for resorts during the pandemic. His wife, Kathleen, was involved in helping create the criteria for the award.

And as if there needed to be any more reasons to join in the fun, workers can also register a guest for a $5 fee which will be donated to the WAIT House in Glens Falls, which provides safe shelter for runaway and homeless youth.

“WAIT House is truly grateful to be the recipient of this year’s Warren County hospitality, tourism, and retail award ceremony proceeds,” said Jason McLaughlin, executive director of WAIT House. “Our staff is humbled at the community support we receive from our hospitality, tourism, and retail workforce, and we thank you for all the work that you do to support our great county.”