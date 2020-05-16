Districts brainstorm ideas for graduation

“We just really want the students to have a real graduation,” he said.

The district has been trying to show its appreciation for seniors. Administration and staff organized an effort and donated toward the costs of lawn signs for each graduate. Also, The Pizza Shop in Warrensburg also donated gift certificates of a free large pizza to each of the 65 graduates, and the staff stapled the gift card, and a letter to the graduate from the school, to the sign to surprise the class of 2020 graduates, according to a news release.

The district is also asking residents to honk their horn if they drive by a home with a lawn sign on it to congratulate the seniors.

Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said the district is working to make sure that seniors are not forgotten. In addition to the lawn signs, the PTO is also spearheading an effort to install banners.

“They’ll be pretty good size banners on the polls as you go down the village of Fort Edward,” he said.

Some districts are taking a wait-and-see approach. Queensbury is still weighing different options and talking to health officials, according to Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon.