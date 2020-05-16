Districts brainstorm ideas for graduation

With restrictions on public gatherings by the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts are getting creative to find a way to honor graduating seniors.
Corinth High School is considering organizing a parade for students.
“We would have the seniors dress in their cap and gowns in their family car with the parent driving them,” said Corinth High School Principal Eric Schenone at the Board of Education meeting.
Schenone said the district would map out a route that covers a good swath of the community.
He wants the students to deck out the cars as much as possible and the community to sit on their porches and bang pans or drums and cheer on the students.
“We want to celebrate our students, but we don’t want to put anybody’s health at risk – our students, our community, our faculty,” he said.
Schenone said the plan would be to have a digital ceremony ahead of time and the celebratory parade on June 27 at 10 a.m., which is what would have been the date of the ceremony.
The event would include at the high school where Superintendent Mark Stratton would be able to present the diploma and the district hopes to have a station set up for picture-taking.
Some districts, including Cambridge, are turning to drive-in movie theaters as a venue.
School officials spoke with the Saratoga County Department of Public Health, which Stratton said was not a fan of that idea.
“We have a bunch of seniors there in a parked car. They haven’t been able to see each other and trying to control the social distancing is a serious concern,” he said.
In addition, he wondered about the video production quality and parents being able to hear their son or daughter’s name being read.
Hudson Falls school officials are also looking at doing some type of parade.
“We’re looking at a combination of virtual and then possibly something on Saturday (June 27) around the village of Hudson Falls and back to the high school,” said Superintendent Linda Goewey at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Like many districts, Hudson Falls has put lawn signs on the lawns where seniors live.
Granville Superintendent Tom McGurl said the district is planning to have a virtual ceremony and a traditional ceremony in July or August.
Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said the district plans to have a virtual graduation ceremony on June 26, but it would like to leave the door open for a formal in-person ceremony in the summer.
Among the ideas being kicked around is to hold it on the football field and reduce the number of attendees to maintain social distancing, according to Goralski.
“We just really want the students to have a real graduation,” he said.
The district has been trying to show its appreciation for seniors. Administration and staff organized an effort and donated toward the costs of lawn signs for each graduate. Also, The Pizza Shop in Warrensburg also donated gift certificates of a free large pizza to each of the 65 graduates, and the staff stapled the gift card, and a letter to the graduate from the school, to the sign to surprise the class of 2020 graduates, according to a news release.
The district is also asking residents to honk their horn if they drive by a home with a lawn sign on it to congratulate the seniors.
Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said the district is working to make sure that seniors are not forgotten. In addition to the lawn signs, the PTO is also spearheading an effort to install banners.
“They’ll be pretty good size banners on the polls as you go down the village of Fort Edward,” he said.
Some districts are taking a wait-and-see approach. Queensbury is still weighing different options and talking to health officials, according to Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon.
There likely will be some type of virtual ceremony. Gannon said the district is working with a company on the project to produce it. A copy of the recorded ceremony will be given to each student as a keepsake. As for any in-person celebration, that remains to be seen.
“We’re waiting to see what we can and can’t do. The preferred method is in person. We’ll have to wait and follow the guidelines,” he said.
Glens Falls is also streaming a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday at 7 p.m. On June 24-26, students will be given an individual time to come to the school to get their cap and gown, dressed in their gown.
Glens Falls High School Principal Tammy Silvernell said in a letter that she has never experienced anything like this in her 30 years as an educator.
“I never would have dreamed that we would be saying goodbye to a class of students in this way,” she wrote. “I never would have thought that our retiring staff members would not get the recognition they so richly deserve after decades of service to their students. While the uncertainty we are all experiencing is unsettling, it also serves as a reminder to appreciate the people and experiences we value most.”
