Disrespect is the default of the anti-maskers

I used to take a lot of guff growing up.
Somewhere between the time I got married and the time I became a father, in 2008, that all changed, however. I think that’s because I wanted to role model the correct behaviors for my daughter to follow. And one of those is to not allow people to speak down to you or be mean to you.
And I’m happy to say that, if you know our daughter, my wife (and to a lesser extent, me) has produced a remarkable young woman.
So at a time when there are a lot of incorrect behaviors out there, when folks are still refusing to wear masks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has taken the lives of, as of this writing, more than 165,000 Americans, I’m certainly not going to tolerate anyone sitting near me in a doctor’s office who has decided to take her face covering half off.
You read that right. Before learning that I wouldn’t require surgery to repair a slight tear in my rotator cuff, some woman decided to wear her mask below her chin.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been very blunt about this: “Nobody told you to wear a chin guard,” he said recently. “Wear a mask.”
By the way, while some folks consider wearing neck gaiters an alternative to masks, it’s my understanding they aren’t very effective.
Now it was only two weeks ago in these pages that I railed against a woman who chose not to wear a protective covering while she and I both started to enter our local post office. Since then, the State Department of Health warned folks in Saratoga County about exposure at Scallion’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs. It was also reported that an employee at the Burger King in Wilton, off of Route 50 and Exit 15 of the Adirondack Northway, tested positive for the virus.
So I’m sure not going to risk coming down with the coronavirus while I go to the doctor’s office.
“Pardon me, ma’am,” I said, in what I thought was a reasonable tone. “Would you kindly please wear your mask properly?”
“I don’t like wearing it,” she said, innocently enough. “I have trouble breathing with it on.”
I have heard that reason before. But doctors say that even people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should wear masks in public, and that there are ways to make the practice safer and more comfortable, according to a published account.
“Ma’am, nobody wants to wear one,” I countered. “But it is the law.”
“He’s right,” said another woman waiting on the opposite side of where my chair in the doctor’s waiting room was. “It is the law.”
“Shut up,” said the first woman to the second. “I’m not talking to you. I’m talking to this boy here.”
A boy? Lady, I said to myself, I know I’m young looking, but I just turned 60 years old.
“Ma’am, that’s really uncalled for,” I said. “First of all, I’m not a boy, I’m a man. Second, what more proof do you need that your behavior is wrong? It’s not just me who objects, but this woman, too.”
“You should shut up too,” she replied. “I don’t like your tone.”
“Which part didn’t you like?” I asked. “The kindly or the please?”
“Ask me nicely,” she said.
“Excuse me?”
“Ask me nicely if you want me to do what you want.”
Who does this idiot think she is? I wondered to myself — Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men?”
Fortunately, before I could answer, my name was called and I left the waiting room. As I left, I caught the gaze of the second woman; with a sympathetic glance, we nodded to each other and shrugged.
Remember folks, given the times, I wear my mask for you, and you wear your mask for me. It’s as simple as that.
Douglas J. Gladstone is a freelance magazine writer and author of two books. He and his family live in Wilton.
