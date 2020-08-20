Disrespect is the default of the anti-maskers

I used to take a lot of guff growing up.

Somewhere between the time I got married and the time I became a father, in 2008, that all changed, however. I think that’s because I wanted to role model the correct behaviors for my daughter to follow. And one of those is to not allow people to speak down to you or be mean to you.

And I’m happy to say that, if you know our daughter, my wife (and to a lesser extent, me) has produced a remarkable young woman.

So at a time when there are a lot of incorrect behaviors out there, when folks are still refusing to wear masks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has taken the lives of, as of this writing, more than 165,000 Americans, I’m certainly not going to tolerate anyone sitting near me in a doctor’s office who has decided to take her face covering half off.

You read that right. Before learning that I wouldn’t require surgery to repair a slight tear in my rotator cuff, some woman decided to wear her mask below her chin.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been very blunt about this: “Nobody told you to wear a chin guard,” he said recently. “Wear a mask.”