Discussion series focuses on 'Amended' podcast

QUEENSBURY — Wendy Johnston, professor of political science at SUNY Adirondack, will lead virtual discussions about a podcast on women’s rights and voting equality.

“Listen and Discuss: Amended Podcast” will begin on March 1. It is a collaboration between Crandall Public Library’s Folklife Center and SUNY Adirondack. During each of six sessions, Johnston will facilitate discussion about one episode of the podcast “Amended,” an exploration of women’s quest for equality.

“The ‘Amended’ podcast and our community Listen and Discuss come at a critical time, a time when more states are passing restrictive voting laws, gerrymandering district lines, limiting the number of polling stations and ballot drop-off sites,” Johnston said in a news release. “Restricting access to the ballot impacts us all.”

Johnston in the past collaborated with Tisha Dolton, librarian and historian at the Folklife Center, to facilitate a Politics and Community Read and Discuss program. Both scholars have backgrounds in women’s rights and women in history.

“‘Amended’ appealed to both of us,” Johnston said of the decision to partner on “Listen and Discuss.” “The podcast reaches beyond the narrative of how a few bold white women fought for women’s suffrage to explore the diversity and intersectionality of the quest for women’s equality.”

The series is funded by a grant from Humanities New York.

The discussion will be held virtually at 1 p.m. on the following days:

March 1 — Episode 1: Myths and Sentiments;

March 15 — Episode 2: Any Woman;

April 5 — Episode 3: Of Rights and Wrongs;

April 19 — Episode 4: Embers and Activism;

May 3 — Episode 5: The Submerged Half;

May 17 — Episode 6: Walking in Two Worlds

The “Amended” podcast can be found on Stitcher, Spotify or Apple Podcasts. To register for “Listen and Discuss: Amended Podcast,” visit https://crandall.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=33875&ongoing=0&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/03/01.

